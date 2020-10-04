Barbara Rust Sutcliffe, age 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Palos Community Hospital. She was born on May 17, 1939 to the late George and Amelia Rust. Barbara graduated from Mercy High School in 1957, and later married her beloved husband Warren. They were married for 61 wonderful years.
Barbara treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. Words cannot describe her strength, resilience, and kindness. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. She is survived by her devoted husband, Warren; and her children Daniel (Karen) Sutcliffe; Kathleen (Scott) Rowe (children Casey, Patrick, and Erin Rowe); Scott (Donna) Sutcliffe (children Rebecca and Annette); Colleen (Mark) Kaczmarek (children Taylor Black and Kaden); Marybeth (Michael) Kulinski (children Michael, Kylie, Jacalyn, and Thomas); and sisters Marianne Ryan and Alice Henehan; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Barbara was a vibrant, extraordinary woman who truly lived life to the fullest. She brought joy to everyone she spoke with and had the most beautiful smile that could light up the world. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Seton Church located at 9300 W. 167th St., Orland Hills, IL 60487. The mass celebrating her life will happen at 10 AM after visitation, with Father Gubbins officiating. Private interment will be at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in her name.