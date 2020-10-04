1/1
Barbara Rust Sutcliffe
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Rust Sutcliffe, age 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Palos Community Hospital. She was born on May 17, 1939 to the late George and Amelia Rust. Barbara graduated from Mercy High School in 1957, and later married her beloved husband Warren. They were married for 61 wonderful years.

Barbara treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. Words cannot describe her strength, resilience, and kindness. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. She is survived by her devoted husband, Warren; and her children Daniel (Karen) Sutcliffe; Kathleen (Scott) Rowe (children Casey, Patrick, and Erin Rowe); Scott (Donna) Sutcliffe (children Rebecca and Annette); Colleen (Mark) Kaczmarek (children Taylor Black and Kaden); Marybeth (Michael) Kulinski (children Michael, Kylie, Jacalyn, and Thomas); and sisters Marianne Ryan and Alice Henehan; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Barbara was a vibrant, extraordinary woman who truly lived life to the fullest. She brought joy to everyone she spoke with and had the most beautiful smile that could light up the world. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Seton Church located at 9300 W. 167th St., Orland Hills, IL 60487. The mass celebrating her life will happen at 10 AM after visitation, with Father Gubbins officiating. Private interment will be at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in her name.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 3, 2020
Thank you for everything. God blessed me with you as my mother. You were a gift to everyone who knew you. I can't thank you enough for everything you have done for me. Rest in Peace, Mom.
Scotty Sutcliffe
Son
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved