Barbara Ruth Charlton (nee Chace), age 81, passed away April 20, 2020 at her home in Lincolnshire, Illinois. Beloved wife of recently departed John, with whom she was married for 59 years. Loving mother of Marjorie (John) Voll, Sandra (Mark) Lawinger, and Jeffrey (Mary) Charlton; devoted grandmother of John Voll, Peter (Lauren) Lawinger, Samantha (Sterling) Voll Sanders, Jack (Mary) Lawinger, Alyssa Charlton and John Charlton; great-grandmother to Kennedy and Dylan Lawinger.
Barbara was a retired loan officer of the Deerfield State Bank/US Bank and small business owner of the Hooker's Nook needlepoint store in Deerfield. In her retirement she greatly enjoyed her time at the Friendly desk at the First Presbyterian Church in Deerfield.
A memorial service will be held at a future date to remember and celebrate her life.
Memorials gifts may be sent to:
First Presbyterian Church/Barbara Charlton Memorial Fund
824 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, Il 60015.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020