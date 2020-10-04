Barbara Ruth Mackey, nee Neason, 77, of Wilimette. Beloved wife of 54 years of Steve; loving mother of Ian and Scott (Barbara); caring sister of Carol, Julie, Don (Lisa) and the late Jerry; proud grandmother of Calista and Kendall; kind aunt of Erik, Robert, Jeremy and Will; cherished daughter of the late Dr Jerry Baba Neason and the late Ruth Gertrude Neason, nee Johnson. In accordance with Barbara's wishes, private services will be held at a later date. Donations in honor of Barbara can be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD). For information 847-251-8200.