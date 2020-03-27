Home

Barbara Ruttenberg, nee Schulman, 73. Beloved wife for 44 years of Marty; devoted mother of Michele (David) Fleischer and Karyn (Mathew) Tefka; proud grandmother of Addison, Paige, and Ryan Tefka; dear sister of the late Anne Lehman and Connie Gross; loving aunt and close friend of many; will be deeply missed by her family and Ruttenberg cousins. Barb was a dedicated teacher and counselor, beginning her career with the Department of Defense during the Vietnam War. She worked for Chicago Public Schools for over 20 years. Private services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the JCC, www.jccchicago.org, Keshet, www.keshet.org, or , www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2020
