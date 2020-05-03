Barbara Ryan Lordan
Barbara Ryan Lordan, age 70, of Oak Park; wife of Jerry Lordan; mother of Brendan and Erin Lordan; sister of Michael (Marianne) and William (Leonie) Ryan and the late Mary Ryan (Edmund) Radz; daughter of the late Francis and Agnes nee O'Toole Ryan. She received her BA from Northeastern University in Boston, MA and her MBA from Dominican University in River Forest, IL. She was a technical sales representative for Eastman Kodak. She used her French language skill as a volunteer in Crossroads Africa in the Ivory Coast. Celebration of life services will be held in Oak Park, IL and Watertown, MA at a later date. When available, service information will be updated at: drechslerbrownwilliams.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Catholic Charities of Chicago (catholiccharities.net) are appreciated.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
Celebration of Life
