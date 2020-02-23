Home

Barbara S. Carney

Barbara S. Carney (nee Rocks), age 91, of Chicago, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020 in South Bend, IN after a long illness. Beloved wife of Edward F. Carney Jr. (d. 1999); sister to Janet (Tim) Mahoney and brother Daniel Rocks (d. 1967); devoted mother to Mark (Kristin Darden) Carney, Kevin (Mary Lou Zelazny) Carney, Christopher (Nora Brewer) Carney, and Colette (Mike) Taglieri; loving grandmother to Kathleen, Kevin, Ava, Claire, Laurel, Julia and Michael; great-grandmother to Zeb and Lupin. Loretto High School class of 1946. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
