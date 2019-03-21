|
Barbara S. Eastman (nee Bowen), beloved wife of the late James Jerome Eastman; loving mother of James J. Eastman II, Jon J. (Kim) Eastman, Julia A. Eastman (Partner Amy Ashby), Mary F. (Kevin) Mann, Jennifer S. (Paul) Hansen, Molly M. (Larry) Williams; cherished grandmother of Jack, Matthew (fiancé Rachael), Meghan, Riely, Ally, Aidan, Cole, Abigail, Lilli, Grace, Anne, Clare; fond sister of Joseph (Gloria) Bowen, Mary Jean (John) Wessely, and the late Clarence (Kay), Jack (Judy) Bowen; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Barbara's greatest accomplishment and gift were her six children and twelve grand children. Barbara was a Palos Heights resident for 47 years, Palos Township clerk for 16 years and the Palos Township deputy assessor for 4 years. She was very proud of her Irish heritage, and her family in Grand Rapids, MI. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Lora Contorno Benevolent Fund in care of Peace Village, donation envelopes will be provided. Visitation Friday 3 to 9 P.M. Funeral Saturday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462 to St. Alexander Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 429-3200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019