Barbara S. Morrill Owcarz, age 76; beloved wife of Richard Owcarz and the late Charles Morrill; loving mother of Rhonda Morrill and Brian Morrill; cherished Busia of Astoria Morrill. Visitation Thurs. 4 – 8 p.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien where a 7:00 p.m. Chapel Service will be held. Interment will be Friday – meeting at Queen of Heaven Cemetery office at 10:45 a.m. for an 11:00 a.m. Cryptside Service. In lieu of flowers, donations to are appreciated. For funeral info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019