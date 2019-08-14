Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Interment
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Barbara S. Morrill Owcarz Obituary
Barbara S. Morrill Owcarz, age 76; beloved wife of Richard Owcarz and the late Charles Morrill; loving mother of Rhonda Morrill and Brian Morrill; cherished Busia of Astoria Morrill. Visitation Thurs. 4 – 8 p.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien where a 7:00 p.m. Chapel Service will be held. Interment will be Friday – meeting at Queen of Heaven Cemetery office at 10:45 a.m. for an 11:00 a.m. Cryptside Service. In lieu of flowers, donations to are appreciated. For funeral info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019
