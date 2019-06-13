May 5, 1926 – May 12, 2019Framingham, MABarbara Savage-Fraser, 93, passed peacefully on May 12, 2019 in the company of family members. She was born in Chicago to Edward and Signa Akers and lived her early years in Park Ridge, Illinois. She was a graduate of Northwestern University with a major in music and was an avid pianist who entertained friends and family throughout her life. Barbara taught school in the Des Plaines, IL public school district and later in the Park Ridge, IL school district where she was the librarian at Washington elementary school. She was the school resident computer expert during the introduction of personal computing in early education. She later retired and moved to Concord, NH to be close to her daughter's family and also had a winter home in Palmetto, FL for many years. Her focus was family, faith, and friends throughout her eventful and active life.Barbara was preceded in death by her first husband Robert Savage, her second husband John Fraser, and her daughter, Sue Ann Martin. She is survived by her three sons Tom, Doug, and Bill Savage, along with ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren. An informal memorial gathering of friends and family will be held in Arlington Heights, IL on June 22, 2019 at 11AM at the Memory Gardens Cemetery . In lieu of flowers the family of Barbara suggests that a donation be made to the . Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary