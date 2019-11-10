|
Barbara "Botsie" Silver (nee Sacks), aged 82 of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Northbrook, IL, passed away on November 7, 2019. Barbara is survived by her beloved husband and best friend of 63 years, Bob. She is also survived by her loving daughters Janet, Debra and Michelle and grandchildren Jake, Chad and Joie who adored her. She was preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Julius and her brothers Terrence and Jack. As a child, Barbara spent many happy summers in Mt. Pleasant near South Haven, Michigan, and later shared her love of the area with her children and grandchildren.
Barbara was a woman of great courage, integrity and humor. She cherished her many family and friends. She was proud of her career as a school social worker helping young people. Among her passions, she collected Native American art, traveled extensively with Bob, and was a voracious reader.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Valley for their loving care. Donations may be made to Cortney's Place, 7000 E. Shea Blvd., Suite 1430, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. CortneysPlace.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019