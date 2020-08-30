Barbara Slanec, 69, of Chicago. Beloved daughter of Mary and the late Edward G. Slanec. Dear sister of Nancy Wirth and the late Edward R.Slanec. Dear aunt of Alexander, Stephanie, and Jason Wirth. Loving cousin and friend of many. Barbara was a former special education teacher for over 25 years at Taft and Steinmetz High Schools. She was also a teacher at Northeastern Illinois University, and enjoyed the many students she privately mentored. She was passionate about and advocated for all animals, and was deeply involved with many animal rescue organizations and shelters. Barbara spent her time volunteering for the 41st Ward in Chicago, as a Democratic Election Judge and Precinct Captain. She will be missed by many. Visitation Thursday, September 3rd, 4PM to 8PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine. Funeral services private. Interment private at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, https://www.npcf.us/donate-volunteer/ways-to-donate/donate/
