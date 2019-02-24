|
Barbara Jean Spearman Anderson passed away on February 20, 2019. Born on March 13, 1933 in Lawrence, Kansas to Rose Ann Hutcherson and John Leland Spearman, she married the late Fred Anderson on May 2, 1954 and is survived by children Rosanne Smith, Ruth Miller, David Anderson, and Kristin Collins. An avid traveler, reader and gourmet cook, she loved her grandchildren. Visitation at Taylor Funeral Home on 1 March; wake and services begin Saturday, 2 March 2019 at 10 am, at St. James A M E Church, 9256 S Lafayette Ave., Chicago, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019