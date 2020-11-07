1/1
Barbara Stevenson Mengel
1923 - 2020
Barbara S. Mengel, age 97, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 in Evanston IL. Born in Cleveland OH in 1923 she was a lifelong Chicago area resident having resided in Rockford, Park Ridge, Winnetka, Northfield and most recently in Evanston as a resident of Westminster Place. Barbara was a Scottish reared independent woman of faith, strength and sturdy moral fortitude. After raising two children, she enjoyed a 20 year career at the Art Institute of Chicago as the inaugural Volunteer Coordinator of the museum's program. She was preceded in her death by her sister Janet Moonan, of Shaker Heights, OH. She is survived by her daughter Nancy (Wyllys) Baird of Novato CA, her son John S (Ladd) Mengel of WInnetka, grandmother to Jack of Boston and Charlie of Chicago. Graveside interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, and in recognition of the special care she received, memorials may be made to the Geneva Foundation of Presbyterian Homes, Westminster Place Employee Appreciation Fund, 8707 Skokie Blvd., Ste 400, Skokie, IL 60077.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
