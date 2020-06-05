Barbara Suffness Kornblatt
Barbara Suffness Kornblatt, 68. Beloved wife of Dr. Ira Kornblatt. Loving mother of Adam (Jamie) Kornblatt and Lisa Kornblatt. Cherished grandmother of Arielle and Ryan Kornblatt. Dear sister of Joan Schlesinger and Lynn (Samuel) Scott and sister-in-law of Michael (Lynne) Kornblatt and Mindi (Alan) Jerwick. Loving daughter-in-law of Annette Brown. Barbara adored her large extended family and will be missed by all who knew her. Private Memorial Service Sunday, 1:00 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals in Skokie. Interment will be private. The service will be livestreamed at www.chicagojewishfunerals.com Memorials to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 www.alz.org and the Jewish United Fund (JUF) 30 South Wells Street, Room 3134, Chicago, IL 60606 www.juf.org would be appreciated.

Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.
June 4, 2020
Ira,
We were so saddened to hear of Barbaras passing. We have fond memories of her. May her memory be for a blessing.
Sheryl and Fred socoloff
Sheryl Socoloff
Acquaintance
