Barbara T. Hayden (nee Farrell) Age 86 Late of Mukilteo, WA, formerly of Midlothian. She passed away July 25,2019. Loving wife of the late Edmund Hayden (married at St. Leo's Church in Chicago on Feb.11, 1956). Beloved mother of Maureen (Thomas) Hayden, Thomas, Brian, Michael and Kevin Hayden. Dear grandmother of Zachary and Caitlin Hayden. Cherished sister of the late Donald (Mary) Farrell and late Grace (Warren) Kuettel. Loving aunt to many. Barbara was a strong and caring woman born and raised in Chicago, She was a marvelous cook and loved to entertain family and friends. Barbara was a fan of Bossa Nova music and dancing throughout her life. She and Edmund were active in numerous Midlothian community activities and many St. Christopher Parish organizations such as Rosary Altar Society, Knights of Columbus, Fiesta and Holy Name Society for decades. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy 6300 N. Ridge Rd. Chicago, IL 60660. Funeral Thursday 9:30 AM from the Hickey Memorial Chapel 4201 W. 147th St. Midlothian to St. Christopher Church for Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 2 – 8 PM.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019