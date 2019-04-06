Loving mother of Anthony (Phyllis) Cimaglia, Carl (Joan) Cimaglia, and Gary Cimaglia; proud grandmother of Christopher (Amanda) Cimaglia, Stephen Cimaglia, and Cory Cimaglia; fond aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by her husband, the late Tony Cimaglia, her daughter, the late Colleen Therese Cimaglia, and her mother, the late Sophie Zapal. Barbara was a proud Carl Schurz High School alumni. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor and love for cats. She will greatly miss her cat, Peggy Sue. Barbara was a proud employee of both Time Warner and the Maurice Lenell Cookie Factory. She was known for her love for cooking, and for her beloved family. Barbara was a devout member of her Catholic faith. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 8th, at 9:15am from Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60646, to St. Eugene Catholic Church for funeral mass at 10:00am. Interment Fairview Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7th, from 3:00pm to 8:00pm. For more information, please call 773-774-4100 or visit www.malecandsonsfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary