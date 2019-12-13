Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
Wake
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Petronille Church
420 Glenwood Ave
Glen Ellyn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Urgo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Urgo


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Urgo Obituary
Barbara Ann Urgo (nee Cralick) passed away on December 8th 2019. She was born on July 5th, 1936 the daughter of William and Mary Cralick in Brooklyn, N.Y. Barbara was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to many. She always made time for others especially her eight grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Urgo and her sister Mary Gaughan of New York. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Carolyn Urgo of Potomac, MD., her sons Robert Urgo, Jr. (Robin), Christopher Urgo (Katherine), and daughter Caroline Compall (John) and grandchildren Robert, Kristyn, Jessica, Melissa, Nic, Ben, Cameron, and Christine.

A wake will be held at Leonard Memorial Home 565 Duane Street, Glen Ellyn from 4-8 pm on Tuesday December 17. A funeral mass will be held at 10 am Weds Dec 18th at Saint Petronille Church 420 Glenwood Ave, Glen Ellyn. For more information, please visit leonardmemorialhome.com. In lieu of Flowers donations may be made to the Les Turner ALS foundation in memory of her late husband Robert Urgo.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -