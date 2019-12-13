|
Barbara Ann Urgo (nee Cralick) passed away on December 8th 2019. She was born on July 5th, 1936 the daughter of William and Mary Cralick in Brooklyn, N.Y. Barbara was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to many. She always made time for others especially her eight grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Urgo and her sister Mary Gaughan of New York. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Carolyn Urgo of Potomac, MD., her sons Robert Urgo, Jr. (Robin), Christopher Urgo (Katherine), and daughter Caroline Compall (John) and grandchildren Robert, Kristyn, Jessica, Melissa, Nic, Ben, Cameron, and Christine.
A wake will be held at Leonard Memorial Home 565 Duane Street, Glen Ellyn from 4-8 pm on Tuesday December 17. A funeral mass will be held at 10 am Weds Dec 18th at Saint Petronille Church 420 Glenwood Ave, Glen Ellyn. For more information, please visit leonardmemorialhome.com. In lieu of Flowers donations may be made to the Les Turner ALS foundation in memory of her late husband Robert Urgo.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019