Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
(708) 442-8500
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Barbara Vacala Obituary
Barbara Vacala (nee Spurney), of Brookfield, Illinois beloved wife of George Vacala (deceased 1996), loving mother of David Vacala (wife Victoria) and Shirley Gialamas (husband Jim Gialamas), cherished grandmother of Summer Thurman (husband Chase Thurman) and Kylie Vacala, dear half-sister of Diane Golema (nee Smith; husband Tim Golema), Walter Smith (wife Glory Smith), and Robert Smith, died of multiple myeloma cancer on December 7th, 2019. She was 82. A graduate of Proviso High School, Barbara is remembered as an engaging and friendly waitress at Brookfield Restaurant where she worked for over 25 years. She enjoyed traveling, particularly trips to Disney World, and playing cards and bingo with her friends. Visitation will be from 3:00 – 8:00 PM on December 12th, at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 7750 West Cermak Rd. Forest Park, IL. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on December 13th, also at Woodlawn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital; .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019
