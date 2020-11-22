Sister Barbara F. Whittemore, a Cenacle Sister for 64 years, passed away November 15, 2020 in Chicago; she was 92 years of age. Sr. Barbara was the beloved daughter and only child of the late Charles Henry and Frances Whittemore, nee De Varney from Tupper Lake, NY. Sr. Barbara served the Cenacle in a variety of communities and retreat centers in Ronkonkoma and Flushing, NY, Middletown, CT, Brighton, MA, Highland Park, NJ, and Chicago, IL.
Memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM, Rev. James Gschwend, SJ, presiding. Live streaming of the Service will be available at memorialslive.com/whittemore
and can be viewed at that link for ten days following the Mass. Sr. Barbara will be interred at the Cenacle Sisters' St. Regis Cemetery in Ronkonkoma, NY at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to M J Suerth Funeral Home.
