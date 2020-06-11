It is with much sadness that the family of Barberree Holben announce that she died peacefully of natural causes on May 5, 2020 at the age of 104. She was a former resident of Western Springs for 53 years and spent her last 14 years in LaGrange Park at Plymouth Place Senior Living Center. Barberree was born on her grandmother's farm in Yale, Michigan in 1916. She lived most of her youth in Detroit, and after graduation, Barberree began working in customer service at J.L. Hudson's. She met the late Robert Holben in their church's young adult group and were married in 1941. They moved to Illinois where Bob began a 37-year career at Elective Motive in LaGrange, living in LaGrange and Downers Grove before moving to Western Springs in 1953. They were married for 55 years until Bob's death in 1996. In later years, Barberree was an aide in school district 101 enjoying her work supporting the youngest special needs children. Barberree loved her home and enjoyed tending her beautiful flower garden. She was able to remain there after Bob was gone with the help of many thoughtful neighbors and friends. Barberree is survived by her son John Holben (Maureen), daughter Mary Noe (Jim), and 6 grandchildren who she loved very much – Donald Holben, Matthew Holben (Kristy), Kevin Holben (Amy), Dr. Megan Noe, Lisa Hanley (Ryan), and Kristin Houts (Joe). She was the proud great-grandmother of 11. She is also survived by her sister Mary Ellen Prather, formerly of LaGrange, and now residing in Miami, FL, and preceded in death by her nephew Mark Prather, who always held a special place in her heart. Barberree's gentle soul and kind nature will be missed by her family and friends.



The family is grateful for the compassionate care Barberree received in her final years from the Assisted Living staff at Plymouth Place and the AMITA Palliative & Hospice Care staff. A graveside service has already been held.



As an expression of sympathy, memorials may be sent in Barberree's name to The First Congregational Church of Western Springs, 1900 Chestnut Ave., Western Springs, Il 60558 where she was an active participant of the Women's Society and a member for over 50 years.





