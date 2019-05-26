Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Barbi K. Belt (nee Vetter), beloved wife of David L.; loving mother of Matthew (Carissa) and Brenton (Kristine) Belt; dear grandmother of Alexander, Claire and Samuel; dearest sister of Brian, Brent, Barry and Benjamin Vetter and Becky Maynard; fond aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Monday 2-8 P.M. with a Memorial Service at 5:30 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Rd. (5500 W) Burbank, IL 60459. Barbi was a longtime employee of Southwest Airlines. Funeral Info: 708-636-2320.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
