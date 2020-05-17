Barney Berlin, 85, beloved husband and best friend of Beatrice, nee Begoun, devoted father of Lawrence S. Berlin, Dr. Jordan D. Berlin (Sarah), and Sandra Berlin Mattozzi, (Mark), adored papa of his granddaughter, Francesca Mattozzi and brother to Diana Vernof (Reuben) and dear friend to his family, cousins and many friends, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Barney retired from Loyola University as Professor Emeritus in the School of Education where he served as administrator and teacher and was loved and greatly respected by his students and coworkers. He was a lifelong Chicagoan, born and raised with his sister Diana in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. He attended Von Steuben HS (where he later taught Chemistry) and had four degrees from the University of Chicago in the fields of Biochemistry and Education. He had a long and productive career. Among his many achievements, he served as Director of Teacher Certification. initiated one of the first Upward Bound and Teacher Corp Programs, was instrumental in bringing The Erikson Institute to Loyola University, implemented the first doctorate program for Chicago Police Officers and through the Chicago Consortium of Colleges and Universities, administered Cohort Programs for Masters and Doctorate Degree Students.
After retiring, he devoted his energies to the Glencoe Historical Society where he served as Secretary on the Board of Directors and Director of the Research Team.
Barney met Beatrice in 1956, proposed to her on their second date (a Carl Sagan lecture) and married her is 1957. Together, they enjoyed a long, wonderful marriage. Most of all he loved his family, his children and pride and joy, Francesca-his granddaughter. Barney always brought a sense of joy to his life and shared it with those around. him. His life was full of Planes, Trains and Automobiles and he especially loved the train part.
Most important in his life, was a love of learning and spreading that love to others. Barney took the expressions "Let No Mind Go to Waste" and "Crescat Scientia Vita Excolatur," Let knowledge grow from more to more; and so be human life enriched." This view, his smile and love of others, will long survive him.
Due to the pandemic and out of concern for family and friends, graveside service and shiva will be private. Contributions may be made to Congregation Kol Emeth, 5130 W. Touhy Ave. Skokie, IL. 60077. 847 673 3370.
Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.