Barney was an remarkable man. A force of nature. He lit up any room he entered with his presence, his intelligence and his benevolence. He was a devoted father, grandfather and husband. He was our friend for 53 years, from the time we met in Chicago when our sons were in nursery school, and thereafter during visits to our homes in Geneva, Baltimore and New York. There was no one like him. We will miss him. OUr condolences to the entire family.

Elsa Solender

Friend