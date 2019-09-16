|
Barrie Barnett. Beloved husband of Phyllis Barnett. Loving father of David Barnett, Jeffrey (Alina) Barnett, Beth Barnett (Allen Gara), and Scott (Jennifer) Barnett. Cherished grandfather of Daniel (Natalie), Franny, Jake, Sadie, Asher, and Abe. Dear brother of Gloria (Sheldon) Rosing, Ross (Monica) Nelson, and the late Philip (survived by Geri) Barnett. He will be greatly missed by his many friends. Memorial service Tuesday 1PM at Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah, 3220 Big Tree Lane, Wilmette, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions to would be appreciated. Arrangements by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH/630-648-9824 or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 16, 2019