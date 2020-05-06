Barry Baker, age 76, died at home on May 4, 2020. Born in Des Moines, IA to Harold and Daisy. Survived by wife Meg (nee Shannon). Proud father of Brook (Shauna) and Grant, and grandfather of Catelyn, Dan and Jack. Preceded in death by his twin sisters Bev and Barb. Long-time resident of LaGrange, IL, Mayor of his block. Remembered by his large and loving extended family and good friends. Barry was in the Air National Guard during the Detroit riots, is a retired executive from General Motors, and his great pleasure was collecting gas station memorabilia and making people laugh. Special thanks to Dr. Robert Janda and the nurses from St. Thomas Hospice for their wonderful care. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home. Memorial service pending. Memorial donations in Barry's name to America's Gold Star Families are appreciated (https://www.americasgoldstarfamilies.org/). Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 6, 2020.