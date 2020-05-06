Barry Baker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barry Baker, age 76, died at home on May 4, 2020. Born in Des Moines, IA to Harold and Daisy. Survived by wife Meg (nee Shannon). Proud father of Brook (Shauna) and Grant, and grandfather of Catelyn, Dan and Jack. Preceded in death by his twin sisters Bev and Barb. Long-time resident of LaGrange, IL, Mayor of his block. Remembered by his large and loving extended family and good friends. Barry was in the Air National Guard during the Detroit riots, is a retired executive from General Motors, and his great pleasure was collecting gas station memorabilia and making people laugh. Special thanks to Dr. Robert Janda and the nurses from St. Thomas Hospice for their wonderful care. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home. Memorial service pending. Memorial donations in Barry's name to America's Gold Star Families are appreciated (https://www.americasgoldstarfamilies.org/). Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved