|
|
Barry C. Goldsholl, 82
Beloved son of the late Hyman and the late Betty Goldsholl. Dearest brother of the late Geraldine "Gerry" Leah Goldsholl. Cherished nephew of the late Miriam "Mickey" Cohn, by whom he will be dearly missed. Graveside service Tuesday 10:30AM at Westlawn Cemetery (Section: Memorial) 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge. Memorials in his memory to Telshe Yeshiva Chicago, 3535 W. Foster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625-5526, www.telsheyeshivachicago.com would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020