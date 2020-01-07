Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Westlawn Cemetery (Section: Memorial)
7801 W. Montrose Ave.
Norridge, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Goldsholl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry C. Goldsholl

Add a Memory
Barry C. Goldsholl Obituary
Barry C. Goldsholl, 82

Beloved son of the late Hyman and the late Betty Goldsholl. Dearest brother of the late Geraldine "Gerry" Leah Goldsholl. Cherished nephew of the late Miriam "Mickey" Cohn, by whom he will be dearly missed. Graveside service Tuesday 10:30AM at Westlawn Cemetery (Section: Memorial) 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge. Memorials in his memory to Telshe Yeshiva Chicago, 3535 W. Foster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625-5526, www.telsheyeshivachicago.com would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now