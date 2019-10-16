Home

Barry D. Giovanine, DDS, age 64, of Glen Ellyn, Beloved husband of Sandra L., nee Allen; Loving father of Brad A., and Stephanie M. Dear brother of Cathy Giovanine, uncle, great-uncle, and friend of many. Barry was a graduate of Augustana College. He then went on to graduate from Loyola Dental School. For over thirty years, Barry had a dental practice in Lombard. He was an avid golfer and loved Disney World. A remembrance gathering will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 1-3 PM with a time of remembrance and sharing at 3 PM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the wishes of the family would be appreciated. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019
