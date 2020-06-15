Dr. Barry Greenwald, 82, beloved husband and best friend of Marjorie for 58 years; cherished father of Jessica Paige Greenwald O'Brien (Garry O'Brien) and Jeffrey (Suzanne); loving grandfather of Alexeya and Nathaniel O'Brien & Gabriel and Aleksander Greenwald. Services are private. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Civil Liberties Union (aclu.org). To leave condolences and for information: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home 847-255-3520 or shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 15, 2020.