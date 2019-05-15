Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Am Shalom
840 Vernon Ave
Glencoe, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Kahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry H. Kahan

Obituary Condolences

Barry H. Kahan Obituary
Barry H. Kahan, age 74. Beloved husband and life partner of Holly J. Kahan, nee Brody. Loving father of Dawn (Jonathan) Metcalf, Corrie (Rich) Goldberg and Cantor Adam (Michelle) Kahan. Proud grandfather of Eva, Sarah, Avi, Alina, Asher, Alexander and Talia. Dear brother of Cindy (Jordan Rose) Kahan and the late Robert (Heliane) Kahan. Service Friday, 11 AM at Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Ave, Glencoe, IL 60022. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Am Shalom, www.amshalom.com or Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Ave., Ste. 302, Skokie, IL 60077, www.lesturnerals.org or Journeycare Hospice, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025, www.journeycare.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 15 to May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Download Now