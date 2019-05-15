|
Barry H. Kahan, age 74. Beloved husband and life partner of Holly J. Kahan, nee Brody. Loving father of Dawn (Jonathan) Metcalf, Corrie (Rich) Goldberg and Cantor Adam (Michelle) Kahan. Proud grandfather of Eva, Sarah, Avi, Alina, Asher, Alexander and Talia. Dear brother of Cindy (Jordan Rose) Kahan and the late Robert (Heliane) Kahan. Service Friday, 11 AM at Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Ave, Glencoe, IL 60022. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Am Shalom, www.amshalom.com or Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Ave., Ste. 302, Skokie, IL 60077, www.lesturnerals.org or Journeycare Hospice, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025, www.journeycare.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 15 to May 16, 2019