Barry Ignatius LaPorte, 59, of Powder Springs, GA died suddenly in his sleep on March 21, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1960, in Chicago, raised in Maywood and Glen Ellyn, IL and graduated from Glenbard South HS (1979) and the University of IL at Chicago (1986). He began working for United Parcel Service to pay for college and spent most of his 35 years in Training and Development until retirement. Barry lived life to the fullest, always with gusto, a keen sense of humor and an infectious smile. With his optimism, he could take a sad song and make it better. An avid lover of music, literature, film, sports and Civil War history, he inspired others to share in his passion for Monty Python, Marx Brothers, Star Wars, the Cubs, Old Style Beer, Bruce Springsteen and of course, The Beatles. A fierce supporter of independent musicians, Barry (nom de plume Brent Weston) religiously attended and photographed live shows. He also toured with The Huge as the drummer (stage name Brush Plunger), performing regularly at Zigfest. He was whole-heartedly devoted to his family and friends. In his life, he loved them all. Preceded in death by his mother Constance (née Kelly), father Theodore P. and brother Theodore F. (Jean née Glass), and survived by his beloved siblings Gerald LaPorte of Powder Springs, GA, Mary LaPorte (Richard) Witt of Schaumburg, IL, Kelly Anne Garber of Denver, CO, and Dominice (Raymond Einig) LaPorte of Schaumburg, IL; adoring nieces and nephews Kimberly (Jason) Osaki, Sarah (Chad) Register, Theodore LaPorte, Catherine Witt, Anne Marie Witt, Michael Einig, Elizabeth Einig, and Colin Witt; precious grandnephew Bodhi Register; loving stepmother Susan (née Powlesland) LaPorte; caring aunts and cousins; faithful furry companion Stimpy; and many loyal friends. Interment will be at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Wheaton, IL and a celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations, all are encouraged to be kind to each other and to strangers. Barry never had an unkind word to say about anyone.
All you need is love.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2020