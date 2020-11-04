Barry J. Mitchell, beloved husband of Carol, nee Hohenadel; loving father of Meg (Scott), Dan (Melissa) and Tim (Sarah); proud grandfather of Caroline, Mitch and Mary Kate Humphrey and Declan Mitchell. Other surviving loved ones include two brothers, a sister, and many cherished cousins, nieces and nephews.
Barry J. Mitchell, age 74, of Lake Forest, IL, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020. He was taken much too soon from complications of Covid-19.
Barry was born in Chicago on March 29, 1946 to Daniel and Frances (Greene) Mitchell. He treasured his family above all else and was married to the love of his life, Carol, for over 51 years. He was a devoted father, Papa, uncle and friend. Nothing brought him more joy than being with his family, especially attending his grandchildren's sporting events and activities.
Barry was a faithful Catholic and took great pride in his Catholic education spanning from kindergarten through college (St. Francis Xavier in Wilmette, Loyola Academy and St. Norbert College). He was blessed with life-long friendships from these schools that he deeply appreciated. He was also very proud of his Jesuit education and the 4th generation of family now attending "The Academy" as he fondly called Loyola. Throughout his life, Barry embraced the Ignatian ideal of a "Man for Others." He was a strong proponent of the Cristo Rey model of providing no cost, top-notch Catholic college preparatory education to young people with limited income and educational opportunities. With much passion, he volunteered at Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep in Waukegan, happily giving his time, talent and treasure to recruit Fortune 500 companies for funding and entry level corporate jobs for students.
Barry enjoyed a long and accomplished career helping build one of the most respected manufacturer representative firms in the Midwest. While he was legendary for being a fearless and tough competitor, his success lied in his tireless work ethic and the deep care he put in his relationships with customers, principals and partners throughout the electronics industry. These strong bonds and friendships lasted into retirement, and countless past colleagues sought out Barry's advice and business acumen.
Barry was loyal and considerate, and he was blessed with a wide circle of friends. He was the life of the party and always made sure your cocktail was full! He also appreciated a great golf game and the social bonds that it fostered. He spent winters in his beloved Naples, FL and treasured the many visits and time spent there with his children, grandchildren and friends. He also delighted in travel and was fortunate to make many indelible memories on family vacations and trips around the globe with Carol and other couples. You could always count on Barry to provide the best restaurant recommendations in any city. He loved all food - from Portillo's to the finest five star dining, and he could always remember exactly what he ate at those restaurants - even if it was twenty years ago!
The joy that Barry brought his friends and family was immeasurable. He will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
Open Visitation Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10:00am until 11:00am at St. Francis Xavier Church, 524 9th Street, Wilmette, Illinois. Due to Covid-19, the Funeral Mass will be private but will be streamed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNfwP7Hbcj_i-pWTtA3D22w
at 11 am on Saturday, November 7. Internment will be private at Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Project Alive organization dedicated to finding treatments for Hunter Syndrome in honor of Barry's grandson, Declan Mitchell. Project Alive, P.O. Box 23182, Knoxville, TN 37933. www.projectalive.org
. Social distancing and masks will be required for the visitation.