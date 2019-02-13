Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
Barry L. Gordon, age 76, beloved husband of Janice, nee Kozin; devoted son of the late Philip and late Dorothy, nee Pollack; loving father of Sandra and Paul; dear brother of Hon. Robert E. (Marilyn) and the late Gilbert (Bobbie); fond brother-in-law of Carol (Ed) Kaplan; uncle to many nieces and nephews. Barry served in the U.S. Army at Fort Leonard Wood, Camp McCoy, and Ottawa Illinois in the 50th Hollister Battalion. Barry was a trial attorney who practiced for 50 years. He produced and broadcasted the TV Show, "You and the Law." He acted at The Second City and in Three Oaks, MI. He authored the book, "Divorce is War and Attorneys are Casualties." Service Thursday, 12 Noon at The Chapel, 8851 Skokie Blvd., Skokie (at Niles Center Rd.). Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Kellogg Cancer Center, 2650 Ridge Ave., Evanston,IL 60201. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2019
