Barry Mark Kreiter, of Chicago, age 63, husband of Cheryl, nee Shapiro; father of Rachel and Elizabeth; brother of Robert Berg, Pamela Cohen Berz, Sam (Debbie) Kreiter and Dayna Kreiter; nephew and cousin to many; friend to many more. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be Zoomed Thursday, 1:30 p.m. CST at www.bit.ly/35BA9pV. Contributions can be made to help remove Donald Trump from office and elect Democrats on Nov. 3rd. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.