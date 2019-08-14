Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paisans
2901 Ogden Avenue
Lisle, IL
Barry Michael Sumida


1976 - 2019
Barry M. Sumida died suddenly on Friday, August 9th, 2019 of a sudden cardiac arrest in Detroit, MI at 42 years old. Barry was a kind and gentle soul that brought light and love to this world. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Barry leaves behind his parents Philip Sumida (Kim), Marjorie Williams (George, deceased), his siblings Philip Sumida (Cheryl), Brian Sumida, Kathleen Sumida Darrah (Matthew), and his nieces and nephews Anna Sumida Silva, Jackson Sumida Flores, Jackie Sumida, Joseph Sumida, Evan Sumida, Carter Sumida Flores, & Kalea Sumida Flores. A Memorial for Barry Sumida is planned for Saturday, August 17th from 1pm-4pm @ Paisans in Lisle, IL @ 2901 Ogden Avenue.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
