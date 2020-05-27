Barry Reichel
Barry Reichel, 83, Holocaust survivor. Beloved husband of Barbara Goldsmith Reichel (nee) Gitler and the late Phyllis Reichel. Devoted son of the late Sarah and the late Louis Reichel, Cherished father od Suzanne Canning, Roxanne Kupfer (Tom Lamont), the late Jeffrey Reichel (Angela Papeo). Proud grandfather of Zak, Paige and Max Kupfer, Jacob Balui, Parker and Chole Canning, Caroline and Cameron Reichel, Antonio and Gianluca Papeo. Loving brother-in-law of the late Marvin (Lois) Gitler, dearest uncle of all his nieces and nephews and a wonderful friend to many. He spent most of his career as a wine importer. He often traveled to many European countries. He delighted in introducing new wines to America. Family came first for him. He was so proud of all the accomplishment of his adoring grandchildren. He exhibited great courage in his fight with lung cancer. He will truly be missed. There will a private burial and Shiva. In Barry's memory, donations to the Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park, PO Box, 692, Skokie, IL, 60076-0692, www.sculpturepark.org would be appreciated. He loved to walk in the beautiful outdoor art museum. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
