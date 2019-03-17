|
Barry Wawrzyn, age 77, of Lake Forest passed away March 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen Wawrzyn; loved father of B. Daniel (Jennifer) and Father Andrew Wawrzyn; brother of Ronald (Mary Anne) and Stephen Wawrzyn; uncle of Robert, Matthew, James, Grayson and Rachel; nephew of Donald Mandt and cousin to many. Visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. funeral mass on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Church of St. Mary, 175 E. Illinois Rd., Lake Forest. Private family interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to Mundelein Seminary or the Church of St. Mary. Info – Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest, 847-234-9649 or www.RTfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019