Bartlett J. Carroll
Bartlett J. "BJ" Carroll Jr., 79, Colonel Retired US Army, of Libertyville, passed away May 28, 2020. BJ dedicated 30 years to his country serving in the 101st Airborne, JAG Corps and later was stationed at the Pentagon. He received his bachelor's degree and Juris Doctorate from DePaul University and his master's degree from George Washington University. After retirement he continued to serve as a Guardian Ad Litem for the Lake County court system.

BJ is survived by Barbara (nee Andrews) his beloved wife of 50 years; his loving children Bart (Shelly) and Amye Louise; his cherished grandson Quinn and dearest brothers Michael (Helen) and John and sister Carol; sister-in-law Dianne, and many cousins and friends.

Private services held at McMurrough Funeral Chapel. Burial at Willow Lawn Cemetery, Vernon Hills. In lieu of flowers memorials made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131 would be greatly appreciated. Funeral Info (847) 362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
May 30, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences, may you find comfort from the encouraging words found at. 1Thessalonians 4:14
Neighbor
