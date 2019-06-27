Bartley John "Bart" McKee, 83, passed away June 23 at St. Francis Hospital, Evanston. Bart was born June 7, 1936, to James and Betty McKee in Chicago. He grew up in Edgewater with his five siblings, Patricia, Terence (Terry), Emmett, Marie (Celmer), and Dawn (Wyman), and together got away with things that to ears today sound like ancient myths, faerie tales and Saturday afternoon serials. Bart graduated from St. Gertrude, Loyola Academy and the University of Notre Dame, before serving honorably in the U.S. Army. Bart then had a varied and colorful career, working in accounting, building management, shipping and, most happily, hospitality at The Cohasset. He met, married and loved his late wife, Alanna (Morehead), and the time they spent in and around St. Joseph, Michigan, with her large and loving family. A family party did not start until Bart had arrived with a booming hello; did not get cooking until he waded in loudly on politics, religion or history (or all three together); and did not end until his cigars had cleared a gasping family from the room. Bart is survived by his siblings Terry and Dawn, and by three generations of Boylan, McKee, Wyman, Morehead and Koukari nieces and nephews, who he charmed, cheered, consoled and taught the finer arts of blarney, 16-inch softball and Old Style appreciation. Bart will be deeply missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Misericordia, www.misericordia.com. For information call Barr Funeral Home (773) 743-4034 or leave a condolence at BarrFuneralHome.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary