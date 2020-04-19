|
Baruch Levine (Barry), age 86, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday April 11, 2020. Barry was the beloved husband of Virginia Levine (nee Gallogly) for 45 years. He was the loving father of Shauna (Michael) Gilman, David (Susan Jaffee) Levine and Rick (Kathy Halper) Levine; dear grandfather of Sara (Steven) DuBois, Laura (Zev) Feiger, Madeleine Levine, Isabelle (Yi-Wen Lai-Tremewan) Levine and Henry Levine; the proud great-grandfather of Becca Feiger and Jack Feiger; and the fond brother of Judith Hindin and the late Hertzl Levine. Barry, born in Windsor, Ontario, moved to Chicago as a teenager and became a naturalized U.S. citizen. He attended Hyde Park High School and then received his B.A. and master's degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago and his Ph.D. from the University of Chicago. Barry maintained a private practice for most of his professional life, counseling groups, individuals, and families. Barry was also an assistant professor at the University of Chicago's School of Social Service Administration and then an Associate Professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago's Jane Addams College of Social Work. He was the author of three books on group treatment including Fundamentals of Group Treatment (1967), Group Psychotherapy: Practice and Development (1979) and, with Virginia Gallogly as co-author, Group Therapy With Alcoholics (1985), and the editor of Group Work with the Emotionally Disabled (1990). Barry was a pioneer in the combination of both teaching group work and casework and the development of milieu therapy. He also provided extensive consultation in the use of groups for a variety of social work endeavors including child welfare and guidance, medical social work, family service, corrections, and aging for many public and private casework agencies throughout Chicago and the Midwest. Barry pioneered the utilization of group and milieu therapy in the Illinois Department of Mental Health and served as consultant for the State of Illinois on the initial phases of the movement for community placements of chronically mentally ill individuals. In the latter part of his career, he concentrated his activities on services to minority and under-served populations, alcoholics, and the homeless. He served on the editorial board of Social Work With Groups, was honored at the 1986 Convention of the National Group Work organization as a major author in group work practice, a founding member of the Illinois Group Psychotherapy Society, national chairman of group work at the National Association of Social Workers (N.A.S.W.) and a member of the National Council on Knowledge and Practice of N.A.S.W. Barry was a humanitarian who cared deeply about other people and devoted his personal and professional life to helping others. He was a wonderful husband and father who shared his love of road trips, travel, camping, skiing, board games, bike riding, family outings of all sorts as well as gatherings with friends. He had a great sense of humor, loved Gilbert and Sullivan operettas and jazz music, cared passionately for his pet dogs, and enjoyed political and intellectual discussion. He did not hesitate to speak out for what he believed regardless of any controversy it might generate. Barry lived a full, meaningful life and he will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Chicago Food Depository at (773) 247-3663 or www.chicagosfoodbank.org. Private graveside service was held on April 13, 2020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020