Basie "Vasiliki" Georgelos, nee Gelis, 87, Native of Louka-Tripolis, Greece. Beloved wife of the late Peter Nikolaos Georgelos; devoted mother of Patricia (the late Nicholas) Vardalos, Nikolaos (Susan), Sotirios (Konstadina) and Georgios (Sofia) Georgelos; loving yiayiá of Peter, Valerie, Ivan, Valerie (fiance, Peter Kotsiovos), Patricia (fiance, Leo-Paul Bezanis), Pamela, Victoria and Eva; dearest sister of Stamatina (the late Nick) Bratsos, the late Sofia (the late George) Pappas, George (Joanna) Gelis, Georgia (Bill) Les, and Nick (Betty) Gellis; Fond sister-in-law of Christina (the late Evangelos) Georgantas and Dimitrios (Vasiliki) Georgelos; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Trisagion Monday 7:00 PM. Funeral Tuesday, 9:00 AM from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 10301 S. Kolmar Ave., Oak Lawn. Service 10:00 AM. Interment Bethania Cemetery. May Her Memory Be Eternal. Info. 708-636-1193 or www.blakelamboaklawn.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019