Age 85. Chicago Attorney, DePual Graduate, Illinois AHEPA Chapter President, 1970's. Beloved husband of the late Sarah nee Sullivan, proud and loving father of William, Renee (Richard) Vogt, Lynn (John) Goldenne, Dr. James Elias (Margie), Susan (Roger) Finn, and John (Rodrigo Rosas) Elias; proud grandpa of Justin, Jessica, and Ryan Vogt; Jonathan and Jenna Goldenne; Jimmy Elias; Nicole, Elizabeth and Matthew Finn; dear brother of Ray Elias (Diane Malandrucolo), Harriet Harris nee Elias (William). Brother in law to Geraldine Keim. Lida Goxhaj, and other dear and loving friends from Toronto. Uncle to Jeanne Junkas, Joseph Keim and Marcus Harris. Memorial Mass, Thursday, March 14, 2019 11:00 am at St. Linus Church in Oak Lawn.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2019