Basil N. Paoulos
1929 - 2020
Basil N. Paoulos age 91 of Niles, Illinois passed away on July 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Eleni (nee Antoniadis) for 39 years. Loving father of Irene (Daniel) Chervenak and Theodore Paoulos. Proud grandfather of Christina Chervenak, Joseph Paoulos, Michael "Nikko" Paoulos, Kayla Paoulos and Taylor Paoulos. Dear brother of the late George (Niculina) Pullos and Haristo Pullos. Uncle to many loving nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Des Plaines with burial taking place in Ridgewood Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church in Mr. Paoulos's name. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For info please call (847) 699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
August 5, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Mickey Accolti
Friend
August 6, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of G.L. Hills Funeral Home
