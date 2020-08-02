1/
Basil S. Burrell
Lt. Col. Basil S Burrell, USA, Retired, of Lake Forest, died on July 29. He was 97 and predeceased by his wife, Audrey. He leaves two daughters, Pamela and Wendy, four grandchildren and a great-grandson. A WW II veteran and alumnus of Norwich U., he was an avid skier, philatelist and curler. He had careers with American Hospital Supply and the Army Reserves. A family interment in the Church of the Holy Spirit's columbarium and a memorial service are planned. Donations may be directed to: Norwich U.; the Geneva Foundation; or Church of the Holy Spirit.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6, 2020.
