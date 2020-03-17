|
|
Batia Clevs (née Beatrix Gloria Wiedemann) of Lakeview, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. died Tuesday, March 10 in the evening at the age of 77. Born in Dresden, Batia emigrated to Chicago in 1967 where she worked as a medical lab tech for Dr. Barry Goldsmith and grew to be the heart of the Jewish community at Anshe Sholom B'nai Israel. Before retiring, she spent over 20 years working hand in hand with her husband in his dental practice. Predeceased by four siblings, she leaves behind her adoring husband of 46 years, Arnold Clevs; children Eli (Miryam) and Tania; grandchildren Mati, Yael, Amalia, and Adi; her brother Hanswerner Wiedemann; and countless cousins, nieces, nephews, and loved ones. Shiva is private, Batia was buried in Israel.In lieu of flowers, donations in Batia's name can be made to the Simon Wiesenthal Center www.wiesenthal.com. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2020