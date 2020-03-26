|
|
Bautista A. Santos, 84, known by most as, "Best" of Skokie, IL., passed away peacefully at home on March 21, shortly after being anointed by his parish priest. He spent the last of his days with his kind demeanor, sense of humor and gratitude apparent and intact. Bautista was born June 24, 1935, in Mandaluyong City in the Philippines to Pedro Aramel Santos and Rufina Reyes Delos Santos. He was the fourth of nine children but the first of three to live past the age of ten. Hard working, artistic and fiercely ambitious, in 1969 he moved to the United States when he earned an opportunity to work for a Chicago based printing company. In the city, he met and is survived by his wife, Rosa Salvador Santos nee Garrovillas. In 1989, they moved to Skokie to raise their two kids, the late Armel Garrovillas Santos and Rose Lynne Garrovillas Heredia (Arturo Aldo, lll). Proud grandfather of Arturo Armel Heredia, IV and Elyssa Jasmine Heredia. Dear brother of Valentina Santos Delos Santos (Benjamin Segovia) and the late Julian Santos. Loving uncle of Christina Olido and Johanna Delos Santos. His kindness, wit and generous nature will always be remembered and terribly missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to: The Advocacy Group Hemophilia of Indiana (https://hoii.org ) OR Chicago Community COVID- 19 response fund (https://www.cct.org/chicago-community-covid-19-response-fund/) OR consider donating blood (http://www.aabb.org/tm/donation/Pages/Blood-Bank-Locator.aspx). Memorial service and celebration will take place this summer. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2020