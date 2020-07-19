1/1
Beatrice Agoos
Beatrice Agoos, nee Primack, beloved wife of the late Nathan Agoos; loving companion of the late Stanley Wilten; cherished mother of Miriam (Milt) Treshansky and Saul Agoos; adored grandmother of Jonathan (Lindsay), Adam (Paige), and Matthew Treshansky, Billy Agoos, Jodi (Jeff) Schulman, and Brett (Kylie) Agoos; proud great grandmother of four; devoted daughter of the late Harry and the late Bessie Primack; dear sister of the late Abe (late Charlotte) Primack; treasured aunt and friend to many. Graveside service and shiva will be private. Contributions may be made to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, www.themmrf.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
