Beatrice Agoos, nee Primack, beloved wife of the late Nathan Agoos; loving companion of the late Stanley Wilten; cherished mother of Miriam (Milt) Treshansky and Saul Agoos; adored grandmother of Jonathan (Lindsay), Adam (Paige), and Matthew Treshansky, Billy Agoos, Jodi (Jeff) Schulman, and Brett (Kylie) Agoos; proud great grandmother of four; devoted daughter of the late Harry and the late Bessie Primack; dear sister of the late Abe (late Charlotte) Primack; treasured aunt and friend to many. Graveside service and shiva will be private. Contributions may be made to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, www.themmrf.org
