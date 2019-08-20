Home

Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Angeli's restaurant
1478 East Chicago Ave.
Naperville, IL
Beatrice Ann (Hernandey) Giordano

Beatrice Ann (Hernandey) Giordano Obituary
Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away after a long battle with cancer on August 17. She is survived by her son, daughter, two grandsons, and extensive family and friends. She was a gifted artist who loved to read and travel. She had a contagious laugh and zeal for life everyone should emulate. A celebration of her life will be at Angeli's restaurant in Naperville, 1478 East Chicago Ave. On August 25th from 1-4pm.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
