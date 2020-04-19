|
Beatrice Ann Rosenberg, nee Ditlove, 87 of Skokie, much loved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away April 14th, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Larry; loving mother of Sheri (Steve) Davis; devoted grandmother of Zachary Davis and Stephanie Davis; She is preceded in death by her sister, Lenore Adler. Bea was a unique individual who will be remembered as a talented painter and sculptor, but she will mainly be remembered for her feisty, colorful, and vibrant personality. She loved her family unconditionally and will be sorely missed by all those who were fortunate to know her.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the NorthShore University HealthSystem COVID-19 Response Fund: https://foundation.northshore.org/covid19
Arrangements entrusted to Chicagoland Cremation Options of Schiller Park, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020