Beatrice A. Apelian nee Koshgarian, age 89, of Wilmette. Beloved wife of the late George Apelian. Longtime owner of Apelian Carpets & Orientals in Evanston. Loving mother George (Judith) Apelian, Garry Apelian, and the late baby Harry Apelian; proud grandmother of Elizabeth, Mary, Ben, Nathan, Alec, and the late Gracie Apelian; fond sister of Herb (Lorraine) Koshgarian and the late Navy Loshkajian. Visitation Thursday, December 5, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Wilmette, 600 9th Street, Wilmette, IL 60091.Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Wilmette, 600 9th Street, Wilmette, IL 60091. Funeral info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019
