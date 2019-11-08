Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
Service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum
7801 W. Montrose Avenue
Norridge, IL
View Map
Beatrice Drayer Obituary
Beatrice "Bebe" Drayer, nee Weiss; age 83; beloved wife of the late Donald; loving mother of Wendy Drayer, Michael (Elizabeth), and Robin Drayer (Stephen Siegel); devoted grandmother of Jacqueline, Erica, Maya, and Ruby; dear sister of the late Lya Levy. Service Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, 11am in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge, where interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Humane Society of the United States. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 8, 2019
