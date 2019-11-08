|
|
Beatrice "Bebe" Drayer, nee Weiss; age 83; beloved wife of the late Donald; loving mother of Wendy Drayer, Michael (Elizabeth), and Robin Drayer (Stephen Siegel); devoted grandmother of Jacqueline, Erica, Maya, and Ruby; dear sister of the late Lya Levy. Service Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, 11am in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge, where interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Humane Society of the United States. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 8, 2019