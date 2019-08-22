Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Beatrice Koidin Obituary
Beatrice Koidin (nee Moss), age 96, of Glenview formerly of Wilmette passed away on Aug 17, 2019. Beloved and devoted wife of the late Irving Koidin; loving mother of Michael (Jill) Koidin, Ellen (Michael) Schwartz and Julie Koidin; cherished grandmother of Matt (Christine) Koidin, Elyssa (Stephen) Schmier, and Zachary Schwartz (Sean Dickson); adored great-grandmother of Maile and Lauren Koidin. Beatrice Koidin, Mom/Grandma Bea/ GG Bea will always be in our hearts and minds as the embodiment of unconditional love that she bestowed on not only her family but her life long friends. Chapel service Fri, Aug. 23, 10:00 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , , PJ Library, www.pjlibrary.org or a . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 22, 2019
